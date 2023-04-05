Colourful hats and big smiles were on show at Buninyong Public School for their annual Easter celebration.
Kids excitedly showed off their hats and talent on Wednesday, April 5 when they starred in amazing performances for their family and friends.
The Daily Liberal photographer Belinda Soole was on hand to capture all the cute moments and you can check them out in the gallery below.
The students spent Tuesday making their Easter hats with parents and carers.
"Students had a great afternoon decorating their hats for the Easter performances," the school posted on Facebook.
"We know your children love having you in their classroom, especially when it involves glue, glitter and feathers - sorry cleaners!"
The school also handed out PBL awards, held an Easter raffle, put on fun activities and there was even time for a bring your own picnic with family members.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
