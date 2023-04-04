Daily Liberal
The Australian National Museum of Education has honoured retired Dubbo teacher Ruby Riach

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated April 4 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:00pm
The indefatigable Ruby Riach at her home in Dubbo. Picture by Belinda Soole
When former teacher Ruby Riach OAM came back to Dubbo for good in 2005, she had already accomplished so much in her chosen profession, including becoming one of the most distinguished educators in Australia.

