A man who threatened his partner more than once and "maliciously" damaged her home has been sentenced to an intensive correction order.
"You showed little insight into the impact on the victim," magistrate Aaron Tang said referring to the offender's sentence assessment report.
"You'll need to undertake a further program to better understand domestic violence."
The Dubbo man is in his 20s and had been in custody since February 15 this year. He appeared in court via audio visual link on March 30 and pleaded guilty to intimidation intending to cause fear of harm and two counts of recklessly damaging property.
The offender has not been named to protect the identity of the victim.
Police said the man had been charged on 21 prior occasions with serious offences including those relating to domestic violence. The victim had been with the offender for five years on and off. She told police he would often use illegal drugs which contributed to his aggressive behaviour.
According to court documents, on January 1 this year, the couple had a verbal argument where the victim refused to give the man money and went to sleep at 10pm to avoid arguing.
He woke up her up at midnight and on entering the bedroom, he kicked the door. This left a "significant" hole in the door and caused it to fall off its hinges.
He also pulled "several" drawers from her dresser and slammed the back door with force while leaving. The glass on the window adjacent to the door fell out and the door could no longer be locked. He then walked to the front of the victim's house and punched a plaster wall leaving a hole in it.
The court was told the man left the location about 1am and said "I'm coming back, you better sleep with one eye open."
The offender returned the following day at 5.30am. He kicked the front screen door which broke its bottom hinge and he immediately ran off. On Wednesday, January 4, he walked past the victim's house several times and made comments from the road.
The court heard his last comment to her was "I will be back tonight."
The victim called police about 7.30pm that day. On arrival, officers got a statement from the victim as well as evidence and photos of the damage.
Police then began looking for the offender regarding the incident and other outstanding offences.
In court, defence solicitor Tia Hollis said her client had abstained from drugs for 18 months but after receiving some bad news he used meth "in the days prior" to his offending. She also said he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
"He has not been convicted for domestic violence offences. [He has been convicted] for other offences like stalk and intimidation but not damaging property," Ms Hollis said. "No physical harm occurred."
She said the man told her he should not have done what he did and was willing to undertake intervention regarding mental health and domestic violence.
The court heard the offender had experienced childhood abuse which he described as "12 years in a maximum security prison". Ms Hollis said he began using drugs at 11 years old and was homeless during his teenage years.
"He did do the Magistrates Early Referral into Treatment program (MERIT) to his credit," she said. "He is fine when he is supported but when stressed, it leads to drugs and crimes."
She added he had prosocial support now and wished to live with a family member upon his release.
The court was told the man had never been in custody before. The prosecution did not wish to be heard.
"The court notes you have some mental health issues... you're not getting treatment, you're currently not on medication. I will make orders that will require to get assessed and receive assistance for mental health treatment," Mr Tang said to the offender.
"I have taken into account your disadvantaged background and alcohol and drug issues at a young age."
The magistrate noted the man had spent a number of days in custody for the offences under "onerous" bail conditions. He also said the offender had taken some steps towards rehabilitation such as completing the MERIT program.
Mr Tang was satisfied the threshold for imprisonment had been crossed and gave the offender 25 per cent discount for pleading guilty early on.
The man was sentenced to an intensive correction order with supervision until September 29, 2024. He is required to participate in treatment and attend and drug counselling. He is also ordered to attend mental health assessments and attend a domestic violence program.
He also consented to a two-year apprehended domestic violence order restricting his behaviour for the safety of the victim.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.