Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Adrian Brown sentenced to conditional release order for resisting police arrest

By Court Reporter
March 31 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Goodooga man received a community correction order with conviction in Dubbo court. File picture
A Goodooga man received a community correction order with conviction in Dubbo court. File picture

An intoxicated driver who sat on a passenger's lap and then ran from police to avoid being breath tested was convicted on Thursday, March 30.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.