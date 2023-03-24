Who better to give their thoughts ahead of this weekend's RSL Whitney Cup grand final then the four captains who have been battling RSL Colts and CYMS all season.
Ahead of their third consecutive grand final meeting, we asked the other captains in the competition for their thoughts on who would win and why?
Two captains couldn't split the two sides while another pair put a vote to each side.
Check out what each captain had to say below.
"To me it can go either way," he said.
"Both teams have been dominant throughout the year.
"CYMS' bowling is unbelievable and also Colts have a great batting.
"It's a toss of the coin for me, I think it comes down to the pitch."
"I reckon Colts will get it done this year," he said,
"They have been the top team all year and have a lot of quality and experienced players, plus I think they will be locking in a big game to get the Whitney back off CYMS from last years grand final loss."
"Before the weekend I would've said Colts," he said.
"Now I'd say even money. If CYMS bowl like they did on weekend they are massive chance.
"Could come down to the toss."
"I'll tip CYMS in a tough split," he said.
"The toss could have a huge impact, the decks have been challenging for the teams batting first after Christmas and a rough first hour or two could decide the contest.
"CYMS were the only team the Hornets couldn't knock over this year and have a very strong three-seamer attack so I'll go with them."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
