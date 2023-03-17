Working together at Orange High School, Cam Jones and Drew Irwin had time to think of ways they can help Molong and the Cabonne area get back on its feet after the devastating floods of November 2022.
With Jones president of Orange CYMS and Irwin on the committee of Cabonne Roos, the two are heavily involved in local rugby league and decided that through sport they can do their bit.
So from there, CYMS held a merchandise sale before Christmas with much of the profits going towards Molong Rugby League.
But that's not where the fundraising ideas end, with CYMS set to play Dubbo CYMS in their annual Foundation Fathers Cup pre-season trial on April 1 at Molong Recreation Ground.
"We asked how more we can help out Molong and Cabonne get back on their feet and they asked if we wanted to have an exhibition game out there," Jones said.
"We had a trial booked in and CYMS didn't have an issue with that and it came from there."
Dubbo CYMS Peter McDonald Premiership coach Shawn Townsend echoed the duo's thoughts about the match.
"They proposed that we played over at Molong and we thought it was a great idea," he said.
"I think we might even be wearing Molong shorts and socks or Eugowra gear as well.
"It should be a good day and I'm really looking forward to it."
Under 18s will kick off the day at 11.30am before League Tag follows at 12.45pm. First grade will be the final fixture an hour later.
For Irwin, the spectacle will be about more than rugby league, as the community continues to get back on its feet.
"It means a lot to Molong... it'll be a chance to encourage people to come out and have a look around town and spend a bit of money in town.
"It's not only about the league, it's about getting people to town and getting into businesses after to have a drink, meal or stay the night."
Molong and Cabonne will also run the canteen on the day, providing much needed funding for the club.
"Between the three clubs we'll be co-ordinating it together and I like the fact it's in Molong because it'll give the chance for people that have never been there before to come and have a look."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
