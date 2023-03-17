Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Orange CYMS to play Dubbo CYMS in pre-season trial at Molong

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated March 17 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo CYMS lock Jayden Merritt and his teammates will meet Orange CYMS at Molong this year. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Working together at Orange High School, Cam Jones and Drew Irwin had time to think of ways they can help Molong and the Cabonne area get back on its feet after the devastating floods of November 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.