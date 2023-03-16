Daily Liberal
CYMS will take on Newtown in the RSL Whitney Cup semi-final

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
Updated March 17 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 10:30am
Brothers Paddy and Thomas Nelson will battle fellow siblings Mat and Steve Skinner this weekend in the RSL Whitney Cup semi-final. Picture by Tom Barber

Brothers Mat and Steve Skinner have been mainstays in the RSL Whitney Cup for the better part of the last decade, but now another two siblings are starting to make waves of their own.

