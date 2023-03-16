Brothers Mat and Steve Skinner have been mainstays in the RSL Whitney Cup for the better part of the last decade, but now another two siblings are starting to make waves of their own.
CYMS Cougars duo Paddy and Thomas Nelson will take on the Skinner's Newtown this weekend in the semi-final of the RSL Whitney Cup at No.1 Oval with both brother pairings looking to lead the way for their respective sides.
Both sides qualified for the finals fairly easily with CYMS missing out on the minor premiership by just two points.
For the Nelson brothers, they are hoping CYMS can make their third consecutive grand final.
"I'm feeling good, the boys are really confident," Paddy said.
"We've been training several times a week and been having some good hit-outs. We are probably the most confident we have been going into a finals series."
"We are here for another year," Thomas added.
"I think we played these boys last year in the same semi-final, we are going in with the same mindset because not much has changed.
"A few personnel changes but we've got a few boys back too. It's another finals series and hopefully, the boys have a bit of experience under their belts but we are looking forward to it."
Missing out on the minor premiership came down to the final day of the season but the elder Nelson brother admitted it wasn't playing on the Cougars' minds too much.
"We said from the start that we weren't too concerned about the minor premiership," he said.
"That week off can hinder performance sometimes, I think it will be good no matter which team wins to go into the final against RSL Colts with a lot of confidence.
"I think it is important to put the complete package together, it's going to be a good contest and one I'm looking forward to."
Working, living and playing cricket together, you could forgive the Nelson duo for being sick of each other on regular occasions.
But the majority of the time, the pair are pushing each other to be the best players than can be.
"We carry on a bit," Paddy said.
"At the end of the day, we love winning cricket games together and when it comes down to things on the field, we love playing together rather than against each other."
"I think he has taken his next step to cement his spot in the team," Thomas said.
"He has taken over from Brock Larance who was probably our number one spinner last year, but Paddy has done the job great this year.
"He's going to play a big part again this week. It's probably the proudest thing for me, seeing him come through and do well."
On the other hand, Mat and Steve Skinner share a lot of similarities with the CYMS pair.
The Newtown all-rounders work together at their family's dairy and only live a few minutes apart, while also being neighbours with the Nelson family.
They may get on each other's nerves at times but the pair believe it is only for the right reasons.
We know each other's games pretty well," Mat said.
"We know how to back each other and how to get the other motivated, it's good that way."
"It's always good to have your brother having your back," Steve said.
"You know you've got someone behind you and in your corner."
With a loss against Rugby in the final round of the season, Mat Skinner is confident the Tigers will be ready to go once the first ball is bowled on Saturday.
"It's good, we missed out last year by one point in the last round," he said.
"It's nice to be in the semi-finals this season, we fought hard to deserve our spot."
A six-wicket haul to Steve in the match against Rugby has the off-spinner in form with the ball heading into the match and the eldest Skinner brother will be crucial for the Tigers' chances.
The winner of the weekend's match will take on RSL Colts in the grand final.
Play begins at 1pm on both days.
