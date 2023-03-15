Jeremy Thurston has played just one game for Western Rams but he has quickly become one of their most important players.
Fresh off six tries in the Country Championships opening round against Northern Tigers, Thurston will once again line up for the Rams when they feature in the competition's semi-final on Sunday.
Awaiting the Western group are Newcastle Rebels, a side who defeated South Coast Dragons last weekend to advance through to the final four and set up a heavyweight clash at Wollongong's Collegians Sports Stadium.
Thurston's six tries was the highlight in Western's 64-18 win over the Tigers earlier this month and the strike centre believes the group are ready for their next challenge.
"There is a really good feeling within the team and we are pretty confident," he said.
"There were a couple of little things we can improve on."
The only Dubbo CYMS representative in the side, Thurston is one of only three players from the city who were in Cameron Greenhalgh's team for round one.
In his first match in Western colours, Thurston admitted the team is in a really good place ahead of their meeting with the Rebels.
"It was good, it was nice to just be around the boys," he said.
"We've got a really good team with some great players in there."
Having not played much representative football in the past, Thurston said he had never played with the majority of the squad before until their trial match at Young.
"Not really, it was pretty much the first time other than the trial we have a few weeks ago," he said.
"It was the first real game and hit out, I've played with 'Justo' (Justin Toomey-White) and 'Aka (Alex Ronayne) a little bit but that's about all of them."
Ronayne and Thurston teamed up late last year in the Koori Knockout, representing Bourke Warriors while Toomey-White has also shared the field with the Dubbo CYMS star.
Co-captaining the side, Thurston believes Toomey-White and Ronayne have earned all the respect they are given.
"They are really good leaders," he said.
"Guys like Clay Priest and Jack Littlejohn as well, there a few captain-coaches in the side."
Greenhalgh's side is largely made up of Forbes Magpies players after the group won the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership against Thurston's Dubbo CYMS.
Just months after battling for the title, Thurston laughed about how quickly things have changed and what it is like to team with NSW Country representative Mitch Andrews.
"There are a few Forbes boys," he said.
"It's been nice but. 'Camo' (Cameron Greenhalgh) sort of wants to keep us both fresh and get us involved as much as we can."
Western's match on Sunday will begin at 1:10pm.
