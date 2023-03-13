FIVE nights, 11 days and more than one million dollars up for grabs - it's a carnival that shines like gold and it will be based right here in Bathurst.
It's the 2023 edition of the Bathurst Harness Racing Club's Gold Crown Carnival.
The carnival, which was first staged in 1987, has always been a huge part of Bathurst's sporting landscape.
It not only showcases some of the finest juveniles in the harness racing industry, but the atmosphere of the carnival is legendary too. One year a house was put up for raffle, another year racegoers on finals night had their fingers crossed they'd win a car.
But to now be a carnival that will offer more than one million dollars in prize money across its five race meetings - well that's a landmark moment.
It is something that Bathurst Harness Racing chief executive officer Danny Dwyer dreamed of when he first took on the job in 2007.
"We say it pretty quickly, but it's a lot of money when you think about it," Dywer said.
"Not too many race clubs in any code, in any state in Australia would be able to put together something like that. It's so great for the club to be putting on a race series like this ever single year.
"Each year you try and do something a little bit better than the previous year. It's always been one of my goals to get it to over a million dollars and we've been working pretty well towards that since we've come to the new track.
"We've built it to that stage and I think it has encouraged participation to now be on that bigger track as well."
While Dwyer is proud that attending the finals night has become a March tradition for many Bathurst residents, he expects they don't fully realise just how big the carnival is for the city.
However, it is something that those involved in the industry are certainly well aware of. That's why they've come from right across Australia, and in some instances from overseas, to try and lay their hands on one of the major trophies.
"I don't think people do realise how big it is, no, because it has been around so long, it's Gold Crown 37 this year, because it's at the same time every year too," Dwyer said.
"I think people don't think about the prize money, but the participants do which is why we're getting the support each and every year from the owners, trainers and drivers."
What will help the 2023 edition exceed the one million dollar mark is an increase in prize money for its marquee events - the Gold Crown and Gold Tiara.
Those series, for two-year-old horses, now both feature a $150,000 final. That's a $40,000 increase from last year.
It will mean that the finale of the carnival, to be staged on March 25, will be a meeting worth more than $637,000.
The bigger purses means the number of horses that will participate is strong.
Though the fields for the three-year-old Gold Chalice and Gold Bracelet heats are yet to be finalised, there will be six Gold Tiara heats run this Wednesday night and seven Gold Crown heats to follow on Friday.
Dubbo's Barry Lew will have last start-winner Great Presence in the race but it will be tricky after the pair were named to start of the second row.
"If you can replicate what we did last year, you're always pretty happy with that. I think we had five [heats] last year with the tiara and seven with the crown, so to get six and seven this year is pretty encouraging considering foal numbers seem to be decreasing each year," Dwyer said.
"Being able to hold those number is pretty satisfying, that's for sure.
"I think the carrot this year might've been the increase in prize money as well, it's gone from $110,000 last year to $150,000 for the crown and tiara."
The prize money on offer means that this year's carnival will no doubt be a success, but there's something else Dwyer wouldn't mind seeing.
He admits it is nice when a local trainer or driver prevail on finals night.
Last year Georges Plains trainer Bernie Hewitt won both the Gold Chalice Final for three-year-old colts and geldings and the Gold Tiara Final for two-year-old fillies.
This time around he's got a good contender for the two-year-old colts and geldings Gold Crown series called Beachride.
While Hewitt will face stiff opposition, Beachride was ultra impressive when winning on debut at the Bathurst Paceway.
"I must admit that's something I look forward to each and every year, if something stands out at the local races leading up to our carnival," Dwyer said.
"I think Bernie's horse was pretty dominant to start with, Beachride, it went 1:56.9.
"I think from memory, that's probably one of the quickest first race times on the track here leading into the carnival that I can remember.
"I'd be surprised if a local runner has gone quicker here leading up to the carnival."
This year's Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival runs March 15-25.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.