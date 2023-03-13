Daily Liberal
Newcastle Rebels book semi-final meeting with Western Rams in NSW Country Championships

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 13 2023 - 1:30pm
Rebels winger James Bradley. Picture by Marina Neil

Newcastle representative coach Adam Bettridge has praised his right edge as the Rebels booked a semi-final meeting with the Western Rams in the NSW Country Championships.

