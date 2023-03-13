Newcastle representative coach Adam Bettridge has praised his right edge as the Rebels booked a semi-final meeting with the Western Rams in the NSW Country Championships.
The Rebels will travel back to Wollongong venue Collegians Sports Stadium this weekend, having accounted for Illawarra South Coast 30-10 at the same location on Saturday.
Bettridge highlighted the efforts of winger James Bradley, who scored a double, his centre partner Gary Anderson, second-rower Lincoln Smith and captain Chad O'Donnell.
"He [Bradley] was outstanding but so was that whole right edge, defence and attack," Bettridge told the Newcastle Herald.
"Jimmy got players player, Gary Anderson got the coaches award, Smith and O'Donnell. There was a huge play in the second half, Gary in defence which led to Jimmy going the length of the field to score."
READ ALSO:
Interchange forward Luke Higgins (ankle) was the main injury concern and Rebels officials will monitor during the week.
Bettridge expects second-rowers Wyatt Shaw (back) and Lewis Hamilton (shoulder) to come back into the selection frame, having been sidelined for game two.
Smith and Kirkwood started in the back-row while Ryan Glanville was called onto the bench.
Newcastle now tackle the Western Rams on Sunday (1:10pm).
Northern River Titans and Riverina Bulls go head-to-head in the other semi.
The NSW Country Championships final is scheduled for March 25.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.