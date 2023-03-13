When Sophie Mill found a small lump it turned her world upside down.
The 30-year-old is part of a growing number of young women contracting breast cancer and she's now pleading for others her age and younger to get checked.
An urgent surgery to remove the cancerous lump saved Miss Mill's life and she is currently continuing chemotherapy at the Western Cancer Centre Dubbo.
Young women between the ages of 20 to 39 are becoming more at risk of breast cancer with 66 deaths in 2020 alone, according to Cancer Australia, and Miss Mill wants young women prioritise breast screening early on.
"It's not necessarily middle-aged women getting breast cancer in this age, a lot more are younger women who might think it's nothing but can be serious," said Miss Mill, an administration assistant at the Orana Mid Western Police District's station in Dubbo.
"It wasn't painful when I felt the lump but I immediately went to see my doctor ... My first check was through an ultrasound and then a mammogram.
"Then I had a biopsy at PRP Diagnostic Imaging here in Dubbo before the surgery [at the hospital late last year].
"Luckily, the cancer specialist told me it hasn't spread anywhere else in my body.
"I've not had symptoms and it's not in my genetics either ... I guess it's a case of bad luck I had a lump."
READ ALSO:
While she feels fortunate to be given a new lease on life following the surgery, Miss Mill wants to spread her message that breast screening awareness needs the involvement of young women.
"Frequent checking for lumps needs to be a priority because it can be something like this and you let it grow big and it turns more serious," she said.
"My case could have cost my life ... and I am glad I had it checked early."
According to Cancer Australia, among the many recorded breast cancer deaths from 2018 to 2020, the mortality rate in Miss Mill's age bracket is low at just two per 100,000 women.
However, the overall deaths last year was high at 3187 women of all ages while 20,428 women were living with breast cancer as of last year's count.
With five more chemotherapy treatments, Miss Mill's friends are rallying behind her.
Jacob Missen is one of those friends and he will be shaving his long locks to raise funds and awareness for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
An employee of J R Richards in Dubbo, Mr Missen said his family is also behind him and they are "totally rapt that I am cutting off my hair, especially my mum, for a good cause".
Mr Missen said one of his friends died of cancer last year and finding out about Sophie's diagnosis was even more heartbreaking, he had to find ways to help out.
To support Jacob's fundraising campaign for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, click here.
To find where to get breast screening appointments in Dubbo and eligibility for free checks on women, click here.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.