Michael Dumesny knows what it takes to win a league tag premiership and it's hoped his return to the coaching ranks at Parkes can help the Spacecats fly again.
Dumesny led the Spacecats to the 2014 Group 11 league tag premiership and after a stint at Eugowra and time away from coaching, he's returned to his hometown club.
After two league tag Group 11 premierships in three years, it's been lean times for Parkes but with a number of younger players now experienced in the top grade there's a sense of anticipation around the club.
"I'm excited," Dumesny said.
"I haven't been in a (Parkes) coaching role since 2016 when we won the comp with the Spacies. I had a couple of years out at Eugowra and was lucky enough to pick up a premiership and we got rolled in a grand final, too. I'm super excited to be back."
The 2023 season is still more than a month away but Dumesny and Parkes have already had one big win as star fullback India Draper has committed to the club.
The Western Rams representative was set to make the move to Dubbo but is remaining at Parkes and the speedster will again be key to the side's success.
"She is a great athlete and is an asset to any side," Dumesny said.
Had Barber departed, the coach already had an exciting replacement lined up.
Teenager Eizabeth McGregor - who produced scintillating performances for Woodbridge in last season's Western Women's Rugby League tackle competition - is set to step-up to senior competition this year.
A natural athlete and real danger with ball in hand, McGregor is locked in as one to watch in 2023.
"She's a gun. She's probably the player I'm looking forward to combining with the most," Dumesny said.
McGregor played juniors for Parkes this season and has a real family connection to the club as relatives on both sides have previously lined up for the Spacemen.
Jorja Simpson - another star for Parkes, Group 11 and Western - is another of the standout alongside Draper and Dumesny said working with that developing depth of talent was one of the main reasons he took the job on again.
"We've got some really good players," the coach said.
"I can't wait to take the covers off and get some game time. We look like a complete squad from 1 to 18."
As is always the case, Dumesny said the club was on the lookout for more players to add to the depth across all grades at the club and any newcomers or interested players were welcome at training.
Dave Simpson and Troy Gosper, who led the Spacecats last year, will remain and work alongside Dumesny this season.
"They were the brains trust behind the team last year and we're going to do it as bit of a team," he said.
"I've loved the Spacies since day dot. I've always been around the club apart from the couple of years at Eugowra but I am really excited about it."
Parkes starts the 2023 season at home to Orange Hawks on the weekend of April 15 and 16.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so.
