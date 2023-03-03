Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Real estate forum at Connecting Community Services in Dubbo hears of online concerns

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
March 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tenancy information session at the Dubbo Connecting Communities Services with disability services advocate Jenny Bevan, Fe Balaba, DV Court Advocacy officer Cathy Lambert, migrant support officer Khaled Taleb, Dorothy and Garry Todd and SJ Shooter Real Estate managing director Laura Shooter. Picture by Belinda Soole

Of the nearly 700 people currently looking to rent around Dubbo, many have voiced concerns around the requirement for online-only applications, stating they "compromise" their personal and financial details.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.