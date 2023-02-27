The NRL has given the best indication yet it's working to bring competition games to Orange, as discussions with multiple clubs for a town partnership "progress."
Behind-the-scenes discussions for top-tier rugby league fixtures have been occurring for several years. Only trial games have previously been played in the Colour City while the likes of Dubbo, Bathurst and Mudgee have all hosted matches.
Dubbo welcomed the South Sydney Rabbitohs to Apex Oval in 2021 and 2022 but didn't extend the deal, with council preferring to focus on well-attended junior and community events like the past weekend's NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference carnival.
At Orange, new funding for the long-delayed sports stadium last month "absolutely" boosted negotiations, acting-Mayor Gerald Power said at the time.
On Friday a spokesperson for the NRL told ACM "we have been working with the local MP Phil Donato and the NSW Government on stadium facilities in Orange.
"[We are] excited by the positive progress and the opportunities it presents to bring a Telstra Premiership match to the new venue when complete.
"The NRL has a strong focus on taking NRL Telstra Premiership matches to regional communities throughout the season - we have five Premiership matches in regional NSW in 2023."
The revelation comes just days after senior council staff confirmed discussions with "a number of NRL clubs" for an Orange partnership are "progressing."
Timeline for completion of the new stadium and 'sports precinct' at Jack Brabham Park is yet to be announced, but could be as soon as 2024.
It remains unclear which teams are in discussions. A previous council memo said criteria for selection included proximity and town fan bases.
ACM reached out to all NSW clubs and Canberra for comment. Just three responded. None confirmed Orange plans, but all said they're "committed" to expanding the game to regional centres.
A spokesperson for the Penrith Panthers said: "[We have] a strong relationship with the Central West with many of the club's players coming from the area, including Orange.
"We have a junior rugby league catchment program with the Central West and the club frequently visits the region.
"Panthers has a 10-year deal to play games in Bathurst. We see the value in country rugby league and we're excited to continue our commitment with the Central West for years to come."
A spokesperson for the Canberra Raiders said: "[We] have a current partnership with Wagga Wagga and will take a match there again for the fourth time in 2023. After this agreement the club has a commitment for the short term with the ACT.
"The Raiders have played as the away team at a number of country venues including Bathurst, Mudgee, Tamworth and Albury and have played trial matches in Orange in the past.
"If an NRL match was to be played in Orange and the Raiders were selected as the away team we would definitely look forward to it as we do for all regional fixtures ... we definitely support and enjoy matches in regional venues."
A spokesperson for the South Sydney Rabbitohs said: "There have not been any official talks about taking a Rabbitohs home game to Orange.
"We have a long history of taking games to regional and metro centres outside of Sydney, including Central West NSW.
"We have formed some great relationships with the people of Central West NSW, so much so we have a specific Membership for people from the area.
"Just last week we played in Mudgee for the sixth year in a row and the last two years we have played in Dubbo.
"It's important to us to take games to regional centres to spread the work about Rugby League and the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and give people in these areas a connection with our Club and the NRL."
