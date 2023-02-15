Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Andrew Morris, 29, sentenced to prison after stealing cards, goods worth thousands of dollars

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated February 16 2023 - 11:05am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grafton man charged with five counts of larceny sentenced to prison in Dubbo Local Court.

A man who stole about $7220 worth of property from tourists' trucks has been given a chance to serve his prison sentence in the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.