It won't go down as one of NSW Breakers most polished WNCL performances, but at Wade Park the side will head home with a 100 per cent win record.
The Breakers second victory over ACT Meteors on Sunday came off the back of a stunning innings from opener Tahlia Wilson, leading the way with 112 off 140 balls.
With NSW going on to win by 34 runs, the centurion was delighted to see the side finish the season the way they did after a disappointing campaign.
"We've had a pretty tough season this year, so to finish our season with two wins is good and to score a few runs is definitely a highlight," she said.
The large total from Wilson moved her to the top of the run-scorers list for the WNCL, but for the opening batter it's all about the team result.
"I think when I go out there I want to try and score runs for the team whether that puts me at the top or down the order of the main table. It's just what I do for the team and I'm just glad I could do it today," she said.
Wilson combined with crowd favourite Phoebe Litchfield (57) for a 134-run opening partnership after captain Sammy-Jo Johnson won the toss and elected to bat.
Carly Leeson (2/29) and Jannatul Sumona (2/37) inspired a mini collapse from NSW as it went from 1/134 to 4/180.
Wilson managed to hold up an end before she was stumped off the bowling of Alisha Bates (1/45) with NSW 5/202.
Some lower-order hitting by Saskia Horley (20*) and Lauren Smith (23*) lead NSW to a defendable score of 6/244.
READ ALSO:
With the ball seemingly not coming on to the bat as well as it did on Friday, Wilson agreed it was a challenge to force any delivery to the boundary.
"Earlier on with the new ball it made it a little easier as it come on to the bat but as the day went on the pitch started to bake a bit under the sun so it did get harder," she said.
The wicket-keeper batter also admitted the heat present a challenge.
"After running a few twos early I said to Phoebe Litchfield that I was cooking a bit, but it was just nice to hang on there," she laughed.
With ACT opener Katie Mack bowled by Lauren Cheatle for a duck, it looked like the Meteors would be in trouble early but a 107-run partnership between Rebecca Carter (45) and Leeson (63) did enough to stabilise the innings.
The next big dismissal for ACT would be Friday's centurion Zoe Cooke (31) who fell at 6/168 to a pumped up Lauren Smith (3/40).
Chloe Rafferty (21) and Gabrielle Sutcliffe (15) tried their best to rescue the match but it was to no avail with Johnson grabbing the final wicket to bowl ACT out for 210.
After contributing brilliantly with the bat and ball, Leeson was left to lament a disappointing result but was delighted to have the opportunity to play two matches in a regional area.
"Obviously another hard fought match, against NSW it always is but I think it was a really good spectacle out here in Orange," she said.
"Getting out to a regional community, that's something that means a lot to me personally coming from a regional area.
"But yeah we weren't good enough with the bat today, I thought we fought back with the ball really well compared to our first game but got a few starts and didn't have that batter go on and score a big score."
While NSW fought hard for its 244 runs, Leeson believed the score was below par from "250", and was disappointed she couldn't put forward her own Tahlia Wilson like innings.
"Obviously I would've liked to go on with the bat, being that set batter we needed someone from our end to be that Tahlia Wilson innings which didn't happen unfortunately," she said.
"Myself and Bec got set and probably got out at the worst possible time but yeah always happy to contribute with bat and ball."
For Wilson, while she did admit it'll be 'nice to celebrate' the win tonight, the opener explained those celebrations will be subdued as a trip back to Sydney awaits.
"I think a few girls are going home but a few will go to the local pub and have a few coke no sugars and a nice dinner," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.