The Wellington Cowboys' recruitment drive has continued after snaring talented young playmaker Tyrone Tattersall from Nyngan.
Fresh off winning the Tom Nelson Under 18s title with the Tigers, Tattersall made the difficult decision to remain closer to home for 2023.
The former Western Rams under 18s representative admitted it wasn't an easy call at all but he believes he has made the right decision.
"I made the decision at the start of this year, I was already living here so it's just easier for my family," he said.
"Just to be closer to them and not having to travel as far (was big)."
The Cowboys have already signed two halves for the season, with Rylee Blackhall returning to Wellington while Jai Merritt has also signed on.
While Nyngan's juniors are well on the rise, Tattersall confessed leaving a club he had so much success with was difficult.
"I can't thank them enough for what they did for me and they helped us out as much as they could," he said.
"It was a really good season with them, I really can't thank them enough."
After finishing 2022 with a handful of wins, Wellington look to be a team who should improve this season following their off-season signings.
But for now, Tattersall said he is enjoying getting around his new side and has been impressed with one man in particular.
"We had a couple of training runs before Christmas and now we are back into it," he said.
"It's been good to meet most of the boys and Justin (Toomey-White) is a great bloke.
"He is a great leader and role model."
Wellington will open their against Lithgow on April 15/16 and Tattersall admitted he is aiming to booking himself a spot in Justin Toomey-White's 17 somewhere.
"I haven't too much of a talk with them about positions or anything but he definitely has told me that he wants me in the side," he said.
"I'm happy to play anywhere they want me. The goal is to play round one."
Merritt and Blackhall look likely to be the starting halves for Wellington but Tattersall is fortunate enough to have the ability to be a strong fullback candidate should the Cowboys wish to play him there.
