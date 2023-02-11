Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tyrone Tattersall has joined the Wellington Cowboys after having success with Nyngan

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated February 12 2023 - 11:52am, first published 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fresh off winning an under 18s title with Nyngan, Tyrone Tattersall has decided to join the Wellington Cowboys. Picture by Amy McIntyre

The Wellington Cowboys' recruitment drive has continued after snaring talented young playmaker Tyrone Tattersall from Nyngan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.