Two men charged following investigation into alleged car fire

Crime

Alleged deliberately lit car fire ends with two men charged

Updated February 12 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:00pm
Two men have been charged following an investigation into an alleged deliberately lit car fire in the state's Far West last week.

