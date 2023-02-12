Two men charged following investigation into alleged car fire

Two men have been charged following an investigation into an alleged deliberately lit car fire in the state's Far West last week.
About 4am on Wednesday February 1, emergency services were called to Beryl Street, Broken Hill, following reports of a car on fire.
The fire was extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW; however, the vehicle was destroyed.
Officers attached to Barrier Police District commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire.
Following extensive inquiries, investigators, assisted by officers from the Western Region Operational Support Group, (OSG) executed a search warrant at a home on Wyman Lane, Broken Hill on Thursday February 9.
During a search of the property, police seized items relevant to the investigation including clothing and a jerry can. All items will undergo forensic examination.
A 23-year-old man was arrested and taken to Broken Hill Police Station. He was charged with damage property by fire/explosion and face blackened/disguised with intent to commit indictable offence.
He was given conditional bail to appear before Broken Hill Local Court on Tuesday, March 14.
Later the same day, a 33-year-old man was arrested at Broken Hill Police Station about 5.45pm.
He was charged with damage property by fire/explosion and contravene prohibition/restriction in apprehended violence order (DV).
The man was refused bail and appeared in Wentworth Local Court on Friday, February 10 where he was formally refused bail to appear before Broken Hill Local Court on Tuesday, February 14.
