Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Education

Y NSW 2023 Youth Parliament applications open

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
February 8 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broken Hill representative Campbell Quintrell participated in the Y NSW Youth Parliament in 2021-22 and is encouraging other regional youths to get involved. Picture supplied

Are you a Dubbo or Wellington youth passionate about getting regional youth issues on the agenda at NSW Parliament? This could be your chance to have your voice heard and represent our area - for the first time ever - in Y NSW's 2023 Youth Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.