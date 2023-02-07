Are you a Dubbo or Wellington youth passionate about getting regional youth issues on the agenda at NSW Parliament? This could be your chance to have your voice heard and represent our area - for the first time ever - in Y NSW's 2023 Youth Parliament.
Youth Parliament offers young people the opportunity to debate in NSW Parliament, create Youth Bills on issues for change, and have their voices and recommendations heard by Members of Parliament.
Thought-leaders, change-makers, trailblazers and inspired young people in years 10, 11 and 12 (or equivalent age) in all 93 NSW state electorates are invited to apply for the youth empowerment program, which has been operating for over 20 years.
Broken Hill representative Campbell Quintrell - who participated in the program in 2021-22 - encouraged young people from the regions, including Dubbo and Wellington, to follow his lead and join the program.
He said it opened up numerous doors for him and taught him to be more confident, as well as boosting his teamwork, communication and political skills. He is now studying law, communications and media at university in Wollongong on the NSW south coast.
"I think there's a gap of young people who aren't politically involved and they deserve to be heard, and I want those stories to be heard through my journalism, and eventually my political journey," he said.
Mr Quintrell joined Youth Parliament because he didn't believe his and his electorates' voices were being heard.
"I believe strongly that [the youth voice] is often forgotten about. We are so isolated, and often alone, we need to be heard by the people who make the decisions - they're not in the regional areas, and where we can we need to tell them what's wrong and how to fix it," he said.
Mr Quintrell feels passionately about teacher shortages and lack of educational opportunities, which he described as "bare bones" in regional areas.
"Another issue is travel and transport to cities, both for medical and work reasons. We are so isolated and we need cities, yet with the current situation it is such a struggle to get there," he said.
His message for youths in Dubbo and other regional areas is: "I strongly advise you to [apply for Youth Parliament]. If you're passionate about an issue, it deserves to be heard."
Youth Parliamentarians receive specialised training through a series of camps and online workshops, parliamentary education and experience. There is the opportunity for community engagement and teamwork, designed to nurture participants in developing their skills to create social impact and positive change.
Throughout the program, participants are invited to create reports with recommendations for policy change and debate their recommendations during a mock sitting week in NSW Parliament House chaired by Ministers of Parliament. The Y NSW then actively works to facilitate ongoing engagement with relevant Ministers.
The Y NSW CEO Susannah Le Bron said: "Each year I am amazed by the immense passion, intelligence and insight participants bring to Youth Parliament as they speak on issues that are important to them."
Applications for the Y NSW 2023 Youth Parliament close February 17. School teachers and Members of Parliament can also nominate a young person. Apply at ymcansw.org.au/youth-parliament
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
