Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

One woman dead following fatal house fire in Orange

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated February 5 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters at the scene of the blaze on Brooklands Drive. Picture by Troy Pearson/TNV.

A woman has died following a house fire in Orange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.