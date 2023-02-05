One woman dead following fatal house fire in Orange

A woman has died following a house fire in Orange.
Just after 4pm on Saturday, February 4, emergency services were called to Brooklands Drive following reports of a house alight.
NSW Rural Fire Service attended and extinguished the blaze a short time later.
A body was found inside the home and is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be a woman aged in her 50s.
Officers attached to Central West Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.