Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo residents fight the heat as temperatures reach a high of 39.4 degrees

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated February 3 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alaia Glover stays cool this summer munching on some watermelon. Picture by Amy McIntyre

With the air-conditioning turned up high and the pools being packed out, everybody in Dubbo is trying to survive the ongoing heat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.