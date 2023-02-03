With the air-conditioning turned up high and the pools being packed out, everybody in Dubbo is trying to survive the ongoing heat.
Dubbo had its hottest day in over 12 months on January 26 when it reached a top of 39.4, just .6 degrees shy of 40.
The hot days continued on January 27 and 28 as temperatures hit 38 and 38.7 degrees consecutively.
In 2022 the hottest day of the year was recorded on Thursday, January 6 when it reached a top of 36.4 degrees. The second top was on December 26 where it recorded a top of 36.2 degrees.
Already in 2023, Dubbo has recorded a temperature higher than 36.4 degrees, six times.
The start of the year continued in perfect Dubbo fashion as the temperature soared into the 30s, steadily growing over the first few days, hitting a top of 37.2 degrees on January 3.
Locals were given a slight reprieve but then the heat clawed back up on January 9 when temperatures hit 36.2 and then 37.8 on January 12.
The coolest day of the year so far came on January 22 when the temperature only reached a high of 24 degrees.
Dubbo had only seen a top of 6.4 millimeters of rain in December, with a high of 3.4 millimeters falling on December 8 until the last day of the year when an estimated 22 millimeters fell around 5pm, almost ruining party goers plans for New Years Eve.
January saw a total of 50.6 millimetres of rain fall throughout the region, which caused humidity levels to rise, making beating the heat almost impossible.
Coming into February the first two days have all been above 30 degrees, but there is set to be a slight dip in temperatures before they rise again in the second week of the month.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
