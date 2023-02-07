Daily Liberal
CraftAlive comes to Dubbo with a record breaking amount of prize money

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated February 9 2023 - 4:13pm, first published February 7 2023 - 3:30pm
Elizabeth Allen (left) and Camille Fearne showing off some of their lace work ahead of the CraftAlive event. Picture by Bageshri Savyasachi

The largest sum of prize money ever offered in sewing and craft shows across Australia can be won this weekend at CraftAlive at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.

