Court

Joshua Chandler fined and disqualified after no-show at Dubbo court

By Court Reporter
Updated February 5 2023 - 11:07am, first published 4:00am
A 25-year-old driver was disqualified for more than a year after a second driving offence. File Picture

A disqualified driver who failed to appear in Dubbo Local Court on the last three occasions has been fined $1500.

