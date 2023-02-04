A disqualified driver who failed to appear in Dubbo Local Court on the last three occasions has been fined $1500.
Joshua James Chandler, of Young Street, was served his court attendance notice in person but did not turn up to court and was convicted in his absence.
The 25-year-old was charged with driving while his licence application had been refused, for the second time.
Magistrate Greg Grogin fined Chandler and disqualified him from driving for a further 18 months starting February 1.
Police said he was a "habitual offender" with an extensive traffic record. Chandler had been charged five times with traffic related offences while receiving 17 legal processes relating to traffic.
According to court documents, the offence occurred on Friday, December 16 last year about 5.30pm.
Police were on patrol when they spotted Chandler on Blight Street driving a red Holden Commodore going north. Police stopped him for a random breath test and asked for his driver's licence.
"Not on me , I just got off work... I don't have my wallet," Chandler replied.
He then found his wallet and produced an expired licence. His breath test was negative. Police conducted an oral fluid test as well, which returned a negative result.
Police checked his details on the records management system which revealed his licence had expired on August 2. It also showed that Chandler had applied for a provisional C class licence, which was refused as he was to remain disqualified until December 29 for another matter.
When police asked him about his disqualified licence, he said he was just coming back from work and going to get more prescription medication.
