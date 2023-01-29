The impact Patty Mills is having on young basketballers all over the country was clear to see at Dubbo Sportsworld on Sunday.
Following the opening ceremony of the Indigenous Community Basketball League - a competition Mills founded and funds - players were warming up and getting ready for the opening round, aside from one youngster.
She took the chance to simply stand at the photo of Mills which stood beside the official party during the opening ceremony and look at the Boomers and NBA great.
It's moments like that which makes the ICBL different to so many other competitions.
"Patty is unbelievable," ICBL regional coordinator Chrystal O'Brien said at the opening ceremony.
"This is fully funded by him. What he's providing to the kids, the cultural connection, that cultural aspect and the basketball.
"He fully kits the kids out. Kits, shoes, you name it. He's pretty remarkable and a great ambassador and role model for the kids."
Basketball NSW's Cultural and Linguistically Diverse Programs Manager, Darren Allie, spoke about how the league is about more than what happens on the court while at the opening ceremony and O'Brien wholeheartedly agreed.
"Culture is very important," she said.
"Knowing who they are, where they come from, who they represent.
"Bringing the kids together, letting them meet each other and become life long friends. Some of these people are meeting their mob for the very first time."
The importance of culture and education was evident when Uncle Ralph Naden spent time with all the sides not playing each round on Sunday and taught them about cultural dance.
Uncle Ralph Naden and kids from Dubbo and Trangie performed at Sunday's opening ceremony and then spent time sharing their wisdom with the players from all over the state.
Ten boys and 10 girls from the NSW competition - which involves four rounds played at Dubbo between now and the end of March - will be selected to represent the state at the national championships later this year.
But as well as play on the court, they will also perform a cultural dance at the Gold Coast.
The idea to have the young players learn more than just basketball skills was another idea of Mills'.
O'Brien hinted Mills may even appear at the Gold Coast later this year.
An appearance from Mills would be a huge thrill for the juniors as he's cemented himself as one of Australia's all-time great basketballers.
Earlier this season the Brooklyn Nets stars overtook Andrew Bogut as the Australian with the most points in the NBA while his career also includes an NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs and an Olympic gold medal.
He's spoken about his culture throughout his career and that passion for connection was a main driver behind the formation of the ICBL.
"He wants to see more kids in the green and gold," O'Brien said.
"One of these kids could be a diamond in the rough and we could have the next Australian Boomer or Opal here in this squad."
After officially opening the ICBL's NSW competition on Sunday, O'Brien spoke of her pride in seeing it up and running for a second year.
A huge amount of work has gone into setting up the league again, particularly because organisers are based all over the country.
"I am very proud to see it rolling out. It's been a massive effort to get it done," O'Brien said.
"It's very important for our culture and Indigenous community who are can't making it in the mainstream so they've got another pathway here to make it.
"This is a very rewarding position and it's about the kids. Getting them on the court, getting them seen and having them learn. That's the big thing."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
