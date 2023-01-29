Daily Liberal
Patty Mill's impact clear to see during opening of Indigenous Community Basketball League at Dubbo

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated January 30 2023 - 3:13pm, first published January 29 2023 - 4:30pm
Tully Pickering is one of the many Dubbo junior stars taking part in this year's Indigenous Community Basketball League. Picture by Belinda Soole

The impact Patty Mills is having on young basketballers all over the country was clear to see at Dubbo Sportsworld on Sunday.

