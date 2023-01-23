Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo's Macquarie Home Stay to build more rooms for regional patients after funding boost

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated January 23 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cancer patient Owen Campbell, from Gwabegar, said people like him will benefit from the funding for Macquarie Home Stay. Picture by Amy McIntyre

A vital $2.5 million grant to help build 26 more rooms at the Macquarie Home Stay (MHS) accommodation facility has finally arrived.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.