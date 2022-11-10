Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Moree couple call for more funding for Dubbo's Macquarie Home Stay

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated November 11 2022 - 11:50am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macquarie Homestay provides affordable rooms for patients and their carers to stay in while in Dubbo seeking urgent medical treatments. Picture ACM File

When a couple from Moree found out Macquarie Home Stay missed out on vital government funding to expand the facility, they contacted the Daily Liberal to express their disgust.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.