Vaccination clinics have opened at Narromine and Wellington to help combat the threat of the Japanese encephalitis (JE) virus in the lead-up to the summer mosquito season.
It was recently announced the vaccine is recommended for people aged two months or older who live or routinely work in 41 local government areas in the state's west.
Dubbo Regional Council was among those 41, alongside the likes of the Bogan, Bourke, Brewarrina, Cobar, Coonamble, Forbes, Gilgandra, Lachlan, Parkes, Walgett, Warren, Warrumbungle and Weddin shires.
The JE virus is spread to humans from infected mosquito bites and people who spend more than four hours outdoors daily as they work, study and do other activities are particularly at threat.
Those at risk also include residents in flooded towns and staying in temporary dwellings, or nearby stagnant waters, making them highly exposed to mosquito bites.
Although no evidence of human-to-human spread has emerged, NSW health protection executive director Dr Jeremy McAnulty said residents in these high-risk areas should be vaccinated immediately.
NSW Health and the NSW Department of Primary Industries, along with councils, are working closely to protect residents and free JE vaccination clinics are now open at Narromine and Wellington, as well as local GPs.
"I encourage those people at highest risk because they spend a lot of time outdoors in affected areas to take advantage of the free access to the vaccine as soon as possible," Dr McAnulty said.
"It can take two weeks or more following vaccination to develop a protective immune response to the virus."
Last summer, 13 people in NSW were diagnosed with JE, and two died.
Those infected were estimated to have acquired the virus between mid-January and the end of February 2022.
The local health district has also started surveillance for JE in mosquitos in high-risk areas for the current mosquito season.
Bring your Medicare cards to attend the free JE vaccination walk-in clinics located at:
For more details on the JE virus and ways to protect yourself visit: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/mosquitoes
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.