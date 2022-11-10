Daily Liberal
Walk-in vaccinations clinics at Narromine and Wellington open to help deal with Japanese encephalitis threat

By Elizabeth Frias
Updated November 10 2022 - 12:05pm, first published 12:00pm
The Western NSW Local health district has opened walk-in clinics at Narromine and Wellington for residents' vaccination to ward off spread of Japanese Encephalitis virus. Picture ACM File

Vaccination clinics have opened at Narromine and Wellington to help combat the threat of the Japanese encephalitis (JE) virus in the lead-up to the summer mosquito season.

