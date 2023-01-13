Daily Liberal
Dubbo junior basketball stars compete at NSW shootout competition

By Newsroom
Updated January 13 2023 - 11:43am, first published 11:34am
Cohen Weir, Clancy Toshack and Sam Bynon-Hargreaves all represented Dubbo at the statewide shootout competition. Picture supplied

Dubbo's exciting junior basketball talent was on show again last week when three players represented NSW at the shootout competition at the Hills Basketball Stadium.

