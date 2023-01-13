Dubbo's exciting junior basketball talent was on show again last week when three players represented NSW at the shootout competition at the Hills Basketball Stadium.
Clancy Toshack, Sam Bynon-Hargreaves and Cohen Weir all played in the under 15s age group alongside other youngsters from both the metro and country regions.
There were 20 players from the country and 20 metro players involved in the shootout and it was one of the rare times those basketballers get the chance to compete alongside each other.
From the under 16s, the two are split and they then compete against each other.
Friday was all about training and then there was four hours of 3x3 matches, which proved the perfect way to get over the early nerves while it also allowed all players the chance to shine.
More training followed on Saturday before 5x5 timed matches.
More matches were played again on Sunday.
The Dubbo kids earned praise from the local association for the way they conducted themselves as well as for the skills they showed on the courts.
The trio mixed it with the best young players in the state and all three enjoyed every minute of it.
For those lucky enough to watch, they were treated to fast and physical games.
Well-known Dubbo coach Claire Bynon stated as coach of an under 17s girls' side she was all too aware of the amount of talent in the state.
"It is amazing how quickly good players gel, it was like they had been playing together for years," Bynon said.
The trio get a bit of time off before preparations begin for the new representative season.
