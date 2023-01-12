Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Dubbo wins its final match at the under 15s Western NSW Cricket Carnival at Orange

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated January 13 2023 - 11:30am, first published 10:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Archie Morgan took two wickets on Thursday as Dubbo finished its under 15s carnival on a high. Picture by Lachlan Harper

Dubbo enjoyed a successful end to this week's under 15s Western NSW Cricket Carnival at Orange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.