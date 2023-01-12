Dubbo enjoyed a successful end to this week's under 15s Western NSW Cricket Carnival at Orange.
After mixed results in the opening days, Dubbo ended its carnival by scoring a strong 53-run win over North Shore.
There was plenty to like about the final performance as a number of players chipped in with both bat and ball.
Dubbo, which had won one and lost two matches in the first three days, batted first on Thursday at the Country Club Oval.
Things began disastrously as the talented Cooper Townsend (0) fell before a run was scored and then Ashton Deebank (0) departed soon after to leave Dubbo reeling at 2/2.
It was soon 4/34 and things were looking precarious but opener Andrew Ridge had knuckled down and he gained valuable support from the middle and lower order.
Ridge and Finn Macleod combined in a crucial 62-run partnership before the latter departed for a hard-hitting 32 from JUST 22 balls.
Ridge fell soon after for a well-made 42 from 65 balls and then it was Austin Hunt who helped put Dubbo in control.
Hunt held things together late on and compiled 48 from 82 balls while the likes of Archie Morgan (17) and Darcy O'Leary (13) helped get the total to 208.
Much like the start of proceedings with the bat, Dubbo didn't begin all too well with the ball either.
Satva Shah (39) and Sam Dillon (34) took North Shore to 76 without loss before Brendan Richards, who starred on day one of the carnival with six wickets, removed the latter.
Ridge then claimed the big wickets of Sha and Oliver Freeman (23) and from then on it was all about the Dubbo bowlers.
Archie Morgan finished with 2/31 from eight overs while Townsend claimed 2/20 from 5.4 overs and Ridge capped a fine all-round match by taking 3/30 from his 10 overs.
Ridge's effort on Thursday followed knocks of 48 and 30 earlier in the week while he also took 1/17 from 10 overs in a loss to Blacktown.
In the boys' final, Penrith scored a strong - albeit low-scoring - victory over Hornsby.
Zach Alexander was the hero for Penrith as his 49 not out from number nine helped his side scramble to a total of 138 when batting first.
That proved enough as Hornsby was rolled for just 81.
Six different Penrith bowlers took wickets in the win.
The under 15s girls' final was the pick of the bunch on Thursday.
Chasing 172, Lane Cove looked done against Gordon at 9/146 with seven overs remaining.
But Lucy Yates at one end, and Eloise Lawry at the other, Lane Cove had two girls with a maturity beyond their years.
In a sensational partnership, their efforts led them to a situation of seven runs needed off the final over.
With a shot to square leg and French cut thrown in there, Yates was on strike for the final ball with three runs needed.
Yates hit the ball to square leg and both girls ran two before an over throw gave them another run and a famous victory.
It was an unbelievable end to the game with the match-winner finishing on 29 not out and Lawry on 2*.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
