A newly revised federal healthcare program for Indigenous people in Western NSW living with chronic illnesses was launched on New Year's Day.
The revised Integrated Team Care (ITC) Program replaces the previous program which was delivered under the Marrabinya name until December 31, 2022.
READ ALSO:
After undergoing a review between 2021-2022, the program was revised to improve health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with chronic health conditions.
The ITC program will now provide care coordination, multidisciplinary care, and support for self-management, as well as with improved access to culturally appropriate mainstream primary care services.
Commissioned by the Western NSW Primary Health Network, the ITC program will carried out by 11 of the state's Aboriginal Medical Services.
The new providers are as follows:
WNSW PHN CEO Andrew Coe said the "new era" of the ITC program in the region was an opportunity to enhance program delivery and improve patient care outcomes.
"We are very excited that the revised ITC Program is giving us the opportunity to support the enhancement of capacity and capability in our region's AMSs and deliver even better health outcomes for Indigenous people living with chronic disease in Western NSW," Mr Coe said.
"Living with a chronic health condition is a huge challenge in itself. The ITC Program removes the challenge of navigating an on often tricky health system to help local Indigenous people get the appropriate care they need, when and where they need it."
More information and updates on the ITC Program will be available on the WNSW PHN website, at https://wnswphn.org.au/itc.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.