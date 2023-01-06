Imagine you're sitting around a table with your closest friends and family, but one of them has a deadly secret; they're a murderer.
With hidden secrets and false truths, would you be led astray and trust the wrong person or could you tell who the murderer was?
Dubbo's Mandi Ogden has a knack for sniffing out a lie, solving not one but two murder mysteries.
Ms Ogden first attended Peter Eedy's 'Host a Murder' event in 2019 at the Rhino Lodge in Dubbo after she saw it advertised through 'What's on Dubbo'.
"I enjoy that type of thing and you get to dress up in the theme of the night," she said.
In the theme of country and western, a group of eight of Ms Ogden's friends sat around a table and became different characters in the deadly game.
Asking each other questions, remembering different clues and not being able to tell any lies was all part of the fun.
"You don't have to blurt out the truth - 'yes I murdered him' but you can bend the truth to be about something else. It's very interesting but you've got to be able to piece it together," she told the Daily Liberal.
"I was fortunate enough to solve the murder mystery there which made me eligible to attend another murder mystery."
This second murder mystery was set to be tougher with all the different winners from around NSW coming together to compete in a roaring twenties murder mystery evening.
But none stood a chance against Ms Ogden.
"I went down for that and I was fortunate enough to win that round as well," she said.
"I enjoy that stuff, observing and you look at peoples faces and you go 'well it couldn't be them because they were with them, or are they lying?'"
Winning the particular round didn't just give Ms Ogden bragging rights, but a one week stay in Fiji with five of her friends.
Ms Ogden will enjoy a one week stay at Pacific Harbour on the Coral Coast with access to the Pearl Golf Course as well as beach and river fishing, white water rafting, zip lining, canoeing, kayaking, water skiing, jet skiing, snorkelling and scuba diving at one of the best shark dives in the world.
"I am very excited to go to Fiji, I haven't been to Pacific Harbour so I'm really looking forward to that because it's not a resort, I'll be with the real people, it should be lovely," she said.
After a tough year with floods, the holiday should be a welcome respite from the day to day grind.
"We've still got flooding but we are getting into harvest now, so things are happening," she said.
Despite never having played a murder mystery game before her first time in Dubbo, Ms Ogden said she would 100 per cent play again.
"It's a really good night and it's something you can do with your family or you can do with a group of friends, it's great," she said.
'Host a Murder' is the world's longest running murder mystery company. Founder Peter Eedy has twice attempted to come back to Dubbo to put on a Host a Murder but was stopped because of bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team now have the all clear to come back to Rhino Club to have a new Host a Murder night with the official date to be released shortly.
