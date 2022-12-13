Daily Liberal
St Mary's Catholic Primary School gives back to those in need at Christmas after a fundraiser smashes goal

By Newsroom
Updated December 13 2022 - 1:10pm, first published 1:00pm
(Back Row) Audrey Cook, Georgia Pilon, Chloe Bell, Kobi Williams, (Front Row) Sophie Bonnington, Dusty Ward, Jed Salloum, Evie Slack-Smith. Picture supplied.

The St Mary's Catholic Primary School community have been fundraising for new play equipment throughout 2022, but while doing so they haven't forgotten those in need this Christmas.

