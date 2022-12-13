The St Mary's Catholic Primary School community have been fundraising for new play equipment throughout 2022, but while doing so they haven't forgotten those in need this Christmas.
As the school community prepared for their 'Colour Explosion' and fundraised for new school equipment, collectively the students earned hundreds of incentive prizes including toys and sporting equipment.
Rather than keep these incentive prizes for themselves, the school students have chosen to donate them to Vinnies Christmas Appeal and local not-for-profit program, Leader Life.
It is a strong belief at St Mary's Catholic Primary School to uphold a duty and responsibility to contribute to community, principal Luke Wilson said.
"At St Mary's we are inspired by the gospel values, one of which is community and common good, 'You should love your neighbour as you love yourself'," Mr Wilson said.
Mr Wilson praised the efforts of the St Mary's Parent committee and school community.
"At St Mary's, we are lucky to have a supportive and generous parent community who raise significant funds for our school through events like the Colour Explosion," Mr Wilson said.
"We believe that this event is a perfect opportunity to make a difference in the community."
Mr Wilson said the students got the fun of the colour explosion and the benefits of the money raised, which this year helped to build new playground equipment.
"Importantly, the sharing of the incentive prizes means some other children in our community get a gift around Christmas time which will hopefully put a smile on their faces," he said.
The students of St Mary's were happy to donate their prizes and share the love this Christmas.
"I hope the people who get the presents will feel happy and have a good Christmas," Year six student Chloe Bell said.
