If you were to have a look around your house, there's every chance there's at least one pair of old sunglasses or discarded reading specs hidden away somewhere.
Now is the time to dig them out as optometrists across the country are calling on people to donate pairs of glasses and help communities in need.
Specsavers Dubbo has partnered with Lions Recycle for Sight for a nationwide initiative to collect 200,000 pairs of worn glasses for eyes in need.
To put that into perspective, if the glasses were placed end to end, they could stretch from Taronga Western Plains Zoo to the Old Dubbo Gaol 7.5 times.
Dubbo Specsavers retail partner, Lisa Avnell said this time of year is a fantastic time to think about donating glasses.
"We see a huge influx of people wanting to use their health insurance benefits to purchase a new pair of glasses. We'd love to see more people donating their old specs in store so they can benefit people in need," she said.
New research has found on average, 75% of Australian households have at least one pair of optical glasses or sunglasses lying around at home that they no longer use.
This equates to a whopping 36 million pairs of unused optical glasses or sunglasses across the country that could be used by those in need.
In partnership with Lions Recycle for Sight, Specsavers is now into their fourth year of the recycling program, which sees quality glasses and sunglasses being delivered to people in need overseas.
Over the past four years, Specsavers Australia have donated over 700,000 pairs in partnership with Lions Recycle for Sight.
The World Health Organisation has found 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they need for conditions like short and far sightedness, glaucoma, and cataracts.
Additional research shows almost one-in-five Australians will be purchasing a new pair of glasses this year while one-in-four simply throw their old pairs in the bin.
"We've loved being able to directly work with the community in helping them to recycle their older pairs of glasses. It's such a great feeling - being able to tangibly see the impact that you're making," Ms Avnell said.
All pre-loved glasses that are sent to Lions Recycle for Sight from Specsavers are quality tested, cleaned, categorised and boxed according to prescription. The best of the glasses collected are provided to charity, while the rest of the glasses are recycled.
Anyone looking to donate glasses can visit Specsavers Dubbo at Dubbo Square on Macquarie St or visit www.specsavers.com.au/stores for more information.
