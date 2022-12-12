Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Specsavers Dubbo and Lions Recycle for Sight collecting pairs of glasses for eyes in need

By Newsroom
Updated December 12 2022 - 4:50pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Claire Curtin of Dubbo Specsavers (left) with some of the many glasses which are being donated. Picture supplied

If you were to have a look around your house, there's every chance there's at least one pair of old sunglasses or discarded reading specs hidden away somewhere.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.