Popular Dubbo resident Jordan Primmer was surrounded by family and friends when he celebrated a milestone birthday on Sunday.
Mr Primmer, who turned 30 on Monday, celebrated his birthday one day prior at the Garden Hotel.
People from Dubbo and much further afield attended the event organised by his mother Denise Dent with help from Mr Primmer's carers, Teonie Bayliss and Kate Walker.
Mr Primmer was most overjoyed to see his brother Joshua who made the trip from Terrigal.
"He loves him with all his heart and soul, they're so close," Ms Dent said.
Born three months premature, Jordan had picked up a bacteria at a very young age and was overcome by health problems. He lives with hearing impairment, learning disabilities, cerebral palsy, epilepsy and bilateral leg splints on both legs as he has trouble walking.
Doctors had initially said he wouldn't live long but Ms Dent and Jordan's loved ones are over the moon his milestone birthday has proved them wrong yet again.
"it's just wonderful, it's amazing actually," Ms Dent said.
"We don't compare him to anyone because he's just himself."
The Daily Liberal has long been a part of Mr Primmer's journey, having attended his first day of school in 1999 while we were there again for an emotional high school graduation in 2012.
On his 20th birthday, his mother stated "the fact he is alive makes him pretty lucky".
At his 30th birthday party on Sunday, Mr Primmer was also able to sing along with Isaac Compton, a good friend of his and the family's who performed at birthday celebration.
"We had the live music there and I think that was the main highlight of Jordan's day, that and seeing his brother," Ms Dent said.
"Isaac often comes over and sings songs with Jordy on his guitar."
Mr Primmer was also reunited with Ben, a friend who he hadn't seen in years.
"When they see each other it's like best friends from long ago. It's just such an inspiration really, they just love each other so much. They've both got disabilities but they stay connected," Ms Dent said.
Solidifying his love for music and gaming, Mr Primmer's birthday presents included a Playstation and a speaker bar.
"He doesn't have a worry in the world, he doesn't have a care in the world except for when his devices aren't really charged or when he can't find his batteries," Ms Dent said.
Though he can't read or write, Mr Primmer is a wiz at technology. He enjoys anything to do with computers and technical things. He also spends a lot of his time downloading songs.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
