Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Jordan Primmer celebrates 30th birthday with family and friends at Dubbo's Garden Hotel

BS
Bageshri Savyasachi
By Belinda Soole, and Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated December 14 2022 - 10:11am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryan Primmer, Denise Dent with Jordan and Josh Primmer. Picture by Belinda Soole

Popular Dubbo resident Jordan Primmer was surrounded by family and friends when he celebrated a milestone birthday on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Belinda Soole

Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.