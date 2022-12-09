The horrific aftermath of the flood in the Eugowra township is still fresh in the minds of Red Cross emergency responders Karen McHale and June Hutchinson.
At the town's showground where Red Cross' recovery hub is a makeshift tent, they welcomed the presence of townsfolks left homeless, or worse, have lost loved ones.
"They just needed to come and sit and be around people and talk, and talking is the best thing that can happen," Red Cross Central West team leader Ms McHale told the Daily Liberal.
"You just can't believe what people go through."
Mrs Hutchinson, of Wellington, and Ms McHale, of Gollan, arrived with the rescue and recovery teams with the State Emergency Service (SES) and Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) from daybreak on November 14, responding to calls for help.
"We helped a lady who waited for over three hours to be rescued ... The family was asleep and heard noises," Ms McHale said.
"They woke up but couldn't open the door because of water so they smashed their windows to get out ... they managed to pick just a few important things."
Eugowra, a town of roughly 700 people, was hit by what many people have since described as "an inland tsunami".
Being with first responders, Ms McHale described what she saw on the ground in the first 24 hours after the flooding, which peaked at over 11 metres, toppling roofs of dwellings and other buildings and structures in the town.
"I can describe it specifically as a war zone ... it was horrendous there's hardly a house that hasn't been flooded," Ms McHale said.
"People were clinging to fences to survive or climbing out windows in the early morning hours.
"I've been to many disasters in my job but I've never seen big trees with big trunks and the force of water that come down to them ...the debris wrapped around them.
"I've helped in the cyclones and floods but what I've seen in Eugowra is something I've not seen in my life."
The next day, Ms McHale said they have passed through "a huge shed that was completely mangled, it was sitting upright."
Last week, when Ms McHale's team was in Dubbo, she said the destroyed homes and structures are still left sitting as how the flood had ravaged them last month.
"Nothing has been done yet, and nothing has been demolished or moved to put them back in their original state ... the huge shed is still sitting upright," Ms McHale said.
The team was in Dubbo to prepare for their next job in Condobolin, another small town in the state's west which was also inundated by the flood. There, the Red Cross has set up its recovery hub to assist an estimated 3,000 impacted residents.
Before the team left Eugowra, Ms McHale said they were relieved to be advised that Calare MP Andrew Gee, who has been visiting the town everyday, had managed to negotiate delivery of caravans for temporary accommodation for those whose homes were found unsafe for habitation.
"We were there to support [residents], point them in the right direction ... Then we got a call from [Calare MP] Andrew Gee if we could facilitate the caravans that are coming down so the people have somewhere to live," she said.
"The Resilience Department has given them temporary accommodation but only for a few days, and there is nowhere to rent in Eugowra ... the town got wiped out."
They were also relieved to know from the family of Eugowra resident Diane Smith who was swept away by a wall of water has finally laid the 60-year-old to rest.
Mrs Smith and 85-year-old Ljubisa Vugec were both killed in the flooding.
"Their families has been so distraught," Ms McHale said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.