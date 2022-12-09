The search for missing woman Esther Wallace is continuing, police have confirmed at a press conference on Friday.
Chief Inspector Gerard Lawson addressed media outside the Orange Police station on Friday and said during the past few days, investigators had discovered a white crocheted garment "and other items."
While it is not yet known if these items belonged to Ms Wallace, they have been sent for testing and are guiding the location of the search.
READ ALSO:
Mr Lawson added no suspects or persons of interest had been identified in terms of whether or not Ms Wallace's disappearance could be put down to foul play.
He noted there was no defined time as to when the search would end, but that specialist dogs would be brought in next week to aid in search efforts.
More details will be provided regarding Friday's media briefing.
Esther Wallace was last seen early on the morning of November 30. A male companion told police they were separated while hiking at Federal Falls about one kilometre south-west of Mount Canobolas.
Five NSW Police units, the SES, RFS, and staff from Cabonne Council, NSW Parks and Wildlife, and Forestry NSW have trawled the circa-14-square-kilometre reserve since.
Items of clothing potentially related to the investigation were recovered by SES and ambulance workers over the weekend. At the time, police said the items were undergoing testing. These items are different to the ones mentioned at Friday's press conference.
ACM understands homicide detectives have been engaged in the sprawling operation. This is standard practice in a missing person case and does not mean murder is suspected.
At an impromptu press conference on Tuesday morning Chief Inspector Gerard Lawson told journalists: "I can tell you that the search won't continue indefinitely but [we] do make an assessment every day.
"The longer she's missing, the less chance [there is] of finding her well. There are reasons why we are concentrating our search [on the mountain]."
Searching has generally run from about 8am to 7pm. Some smaller patrols have run through the night.
Last week police said they were "keeping an open mind" in the search. No further updates were available at that time.
ACM understands dog and aerial search teams from Sydney had been on standby over the weekend but were not used.
Helicopters could be heard overhead in the State Recreation Area on the evening of December 2. Fire trails and access roads have been severely damaged by heavy recent rain.
Officers from Central West Police District, the Police Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit, PolAir, Chifley Rural Crime Investigators have contributed to the search.
A spokesperson for the SES said on December 1: "A good rule of thumb is 48 hours at this time of year, you really want to be finding something."
Esther Wallace is 47 years old and of Caucasian appearance with blonde hair. Police believe she was wearing an orange jacket, black pants, and sandals at the time of her disappearance.
Anyone with information on the woman's whereabouts are urged to contact Orange Police Station or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.