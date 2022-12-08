Plans are under way to bring in more and retain skilled workers in the region, such as migrants who made up the bulk of over 6,500 new residents.
According to Regional Development Australia (RDA) Orana chief executive Megan Dixon, those plans will be laid out next year based on survey feedback from business owners and residents being gathered as the year ends.
That feedback will be vital information to determine the economic benefits of attracting a pool of skilled workers in the region, particularly the contribution of overseas migrants who flocked to live, work, and study in the region.
Ms Dixon said businesses across the region are being asked to list the type of skilled workers they need for RDA Orana to include those occupations in its latest proposal to the Department of Home Affairs which determines visas under the Designated Area Migration Agreements with states and territories.
Residents who migrated here from overseas are asked to share their experiences on why they choose to live in the region and share their views on vital services that can enhance their lifestyles.
"We are currently undertaking this vital piece of work on the economic impact of migration to the region with surveys for both migrants and business owners, this research will show the value of migrants to the region," Ms Dixon said.
"We'll be seeking additional occupations to be added to the list and we're asking all business owners from across the region to come forward with their shortages so that we can make sure that their occupations are included in the list."
The survey is available on the RDA Orana website.
There are more than $8.4 billion annually in ongoing economic opportunities in the region in agriculture, mining, health, and community services sectors operated by at least 13, 434 existing companies and organisations throughout the region, according to RDA Orana.
Last year alone, Ms Dixon said more than 500 skilled migrants holding 491 visas came to live and work in the region, and many have families in tow.
More than 122,000 people live in the region, according to the RDA Orana estimates using the latest census.
Of the estimated 6,500 who moved here in the last five years, Ms Dixon said more than half are overseas migrants.
In a recent consultation with the DHA in Dubbo, Ms Dixon said they have proposed the addition of new occupations, including some concessions for migrants on working holiday, students, and those holding working visas.
As more jobs in various industries and infrastructure projects require workers across the region, Ms Dixon said the pipeline of workers remains in the shortfall exacerbated by trainees and apprentices having to move to other regions to complete their training.
Potential migrant workers are also moving to other regions where they can get further educational qualifications for the work they are vying for as required under the Commonwealth Register of Institutions and Courses for Overseas Students or CRICOS.
"Access to training is an issue for our region [and] quite a large number of trainees and apprentices need to travel outside the region for training," Ms Dixon said.
"This adds a cost to the business and the trainee and the other issue that we raise with training is that our region does not have access to any face-to-face CRICOS courses."
Without CRICOS available to migrants moving into the region to live and work here, it means these migrants won't be able to study locally while on a student visa, Ms Dixon said.
"We are working with a couple of CRICOS providers on the opportunity, but the opportunity for our region is yet to be realised," Ms Dixon said.
"We have more than 6,000 migrants now living around the region, most came through one of our programs. Most of the population growth in the region can also be attributed to migration.
"We believe migrants are quite willing to come inland, and our feedback tells us they are also generally settling here well."
The Dubbo Regional Council's multicultural advisory committee chairperson, councilor Shibli Chowdhury said they were concerned about ensuring skilled migrant workers and their families settle well into the region and fill the workforce.
"We are working with state and federal agencies to provide integrated services to bring more migrants into the community," Clr Chowdhury said.
"We need a lot of skilled workers because we have ongoing infrastructure projects and retail businesses desperately needing workers, as well as other industries.
"But when workers come here, they need assistance to access secure housing for example, and some migrants may need help with [learning] English and other services."
Migrants living and working locally and holding temporary working visas while waiting for permanent residency in Australia will likely stay around as they benefit from integrated settlement services locally available, Clr Chowdhury said.
The coordinator of the Schools as Community Centres in Dubbo, Lorna Brennan said, they have been proposing the appointment of a local migrant community liaison officer and funding free classes in learning the English language to be run through their program at schools around the region.
The previous SaCC English classes were run by volunteers following an influx of migrants on temporary visas who are not eligible for TAFE English classes, a community-based program would be beneficial for the new families, Ms Brennan told the Daily Liberal.
"The stats say 25 per cent of our community were born overseas, yet we have not had the chance to secure our own multicultural community liaison officer.
"We need one on the ground for a virtual connection with the growing community."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
