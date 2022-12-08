Even as the worst flood in the central west has subsided, multi-agency mental health support teams continue on the ground 24/7 responding to a record of more than 20,000 distress calls received by the State Emergency Services on the 132 500 hotline.
Since the devastating series of floods across inland central west towns began three months ago, a range of support to respond to calls from impacted families and communities across the region has not stopped, the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) director for mental health Helen McFarlane said.
"We know how distressing the impact of flooding and natural disasters can be, not just immediately but also long-term as our communities begin their recovery efforts," Ms McFarlane said.
"We've had a range of clinicians and teams on the ground in flood-affected areas and we will continue to provide ongoing support, and connect people with the services most appropriate to their needs."
The multi-agency teams of mental health clinicians consist of organisations such as NSW Ambulance, Extended Care Paramedics, St John's Ambulance, Lifeline, Red Cross, Rural Adversity Mental Health Coordinators, and Rural and Recovery Response.
In more heavily-affected areas such as Eugowra, mental health clinicians conduct house-by-house well-being visits to assess situations and identify people needing urgent support and care, Ms McFarlane said.
The clinicians are based at recovery assistance points in flood-affected areas and their locations and hours of operations are provided to callers on the helpline.
Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue NSW has deployed two teams of Indigenous firefighters to the outlying flood-impacted towns in Condobolin, Eugowra, Forbes, and Parkes.
The teams are providing critical support to local Aboriginal land councils, elders, and residents and referring them to frontline support services they would need.
Aside from connecting them to mental health support services, the teams are also helping outlying communities pump water out of inundated homes and businesses and washing away mud and debris.
FRNSW commissioner Paul Baxter said Aboriginal community liaison personnel has "boosted morale everywhere they went and reinforced local confidence in emergency services".
"The impacts of extreme weather events can be frightening and overwhelming for our communities," Mr Baxter said.
"Acknowledging the individual needs of the community and working together, especially with our local First Nations people, has helped ensure those affected by this flood event have access to support and everyone feels appropriately supported in their recovery."
Clean drinking water and food are also being delivered, including installing smoke alarms in makeshift accommodations for displaced residents in those outlying towns.
A range of 24/7 mental health services staffed by clinicians is available to the flood-impacted communities in the region including the local health district's Mental Health Line on 1800 011 511.
People can also contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.
People are urged to call Triple Zero or go to the nearest hospital emergency department for emergency and life-threatening situations.
More information on flood relief, support, and health advice is available on the Service NSW website.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
