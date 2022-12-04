Daily Liberal
Dubbo Regional Council submits feedback to IPART about rate peg methodology

By Ciara Bastow
December 4 2022 - 2:00pm
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey and councillor Josh Black had questions about Dubbo Regional Council's rate peg. Pictures supplied

Dubbo Regional Council [DRC] has submitted a report to IPART, who is reviewing the methodology they use to set the local government rate peg.

