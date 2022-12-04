Dubbo Regional Council has approved another development application for an office premises, signage and community title subdivision along Blueridge Drive, Dubbo worth $7.15 million.
The development will comprise of three single storey buildings containing fourteen office units, car parking, landscaping, signage and associated site works including a community title subdivision to be constructed over two stages.
The office building will be 962 metres in size, 4.17 metres in height and will comprise two tenancies, each with its own amenities and outdoor staff area.
Tenancy one will include a double garage for additional private and secure vehicular parking.
Building one will comprise of six units. Each unit will have its own amenities and outdoor staff area.
There will be sixty two carparking spaces, including one accessible spaces and two motorcycle parking spaces are proposed.
READ MORE:
Building two will also comprise of six units with its own amenities, outdoor staff area and twenty nine carparking spaces.
Access to each unit will be via the front doors facing the internal car park. Windows and doors will feature along the front elevation. The buildings will be constructed of precast concrete wall panel with a pitched roof for the office building and skillion style colorbond roof for both buildings. The proposed colour scheme represents a non-reflective scheme.
The proposal includes the Community Title Subdivision of the proposed units into fourteen community titled lots plus one common allotment.
Five pylon signs are proposed on site including three signs on the Mitchell Highway frontage and two signs on the Blueridge Drive frontage. All pylon signs are 1.5 metres wide and six metres in height. The signs include the Unit number and name of each tenancy on site.
Essential Energy has noted that an existing substation (and easement) are impacted by the proposed development.
A contamination investigation concluded that the area is suitable for commercial and industrial activities. The report noted a stockyard in the southeastern corner of the property was not tested despite the potential for a number of contaminating activities to have occurred there.
The area identified does not form part of the development application area, and an inspection of the vacant site did not indicate any activities undertaken on the land that would compromise the findings of this report.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.