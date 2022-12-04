Daily Liberal
Dubbo Regional Council approves $7.15 million office premises development

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
December 4 2022 - 11:30am
Proposed design of the development along Blueridge Drive. Picture: Supplied

Dubbo Regional Council has approved another development application for an office premises, signage and community title subdivision along Blueridge Drive, Dubbo worth $7.15 million.

