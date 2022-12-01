Daily Liberal
Brock Deveson faces Dubbo Local court for high-range drink-driving

By Court Reporter
Updated December 2 2022 - 1:11pm, first published December 1 2022 - 1:53pm
The driver told the police he had been drinking beer since 3pm the previous day. File picture

A P-plater who was caught driving with an unrestrained passenger while five times over the regular drink-driving limit has faced Dubbo Local Court for high-range drink-driving.

