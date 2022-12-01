A P-plater who was caught driving with an unrestrained passenger while five times over the regular drink-driving limit has faced Dubbo Local Court for high-range drink-driving.
Brock Cooper Deveson, 18, of Beni Drive, Dubbo, was seen swerving in and out of his lane before he was stopped by police about 12.50am on September 9.
According to court records, police from Orana Mid-Western Police District were patrolling Birch Avenue Dubbo when a Ford ute pulled out in front of them.
Police followed the ute for about 500 metres and saw it swerve from side-to-side so they activated their warning devices to stop the ute.
The police saw Deveson hesitate as he pumped the brakes then sped up again.
He eventually stopped at the intersection of Birch Avenue and Windsor Parade, Dubbo.
When the police approached the ute they saw two passengers in the single-cab ute with Deveson, including one who didn't have a seatbelt on.
There was also a strong smell of alcohol coming from the ute.
Deveson produced a P1 driver's licence and he failed a breath test.
He told the police he had been drinking Carlton Dry since 3pm the previous day at the Macquarie Inn at Birch Avenue, Dubbo.
His speech was slurred, and when he got out of the ute, he was unsteady on his feet.
He was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station for breath analysis where he returned a high range reading of 0.261.
Deveson was charged with high range drink-driving and was issued two infringements for driving with an unrestrained passenger and not displaying his P-plates.
The court was told Deveson had a prior mid-range driving offence on his record.
Magistrate Peter Miszalski said the high reading of 0.261 was what concerned him the most noting it was "five times over the limit" for drivers who had their full licence.
"If he had an accident and someone was injured, he would be [spending] time in custody," Mr Miszalski said.
"He's very young, the brains of young men don't mature until their late 20s, it's a massive reading, he's five times over the limit."
Mr Miszalski fined him $2400, disqualified for nine months and handed an interlock order.
