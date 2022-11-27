Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dubbo produced a fine all-round performance to defeat Bathurst in the Western Zone Cup

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated November 28 2022 - 3:39pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo all-rounder Patrick Nelson hit a vital 49 on Sunday before taking a wicket later in the day. Picture by Alexander Grant

A fine batting performance and clinical bowling has led Dubbo to a rain-affected Western Zone Cup win over Bathurst on Sunday at George Park 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.