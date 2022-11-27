A fine batting performance and clinical bowling has led Dubbo to a rain-affected Western Zone Cup win over Bathurst on Sunday at George Park 1.
The match between the two cities' second string district outfits saw Bathurst at 6-137 after 38 overs in their pursuit of the visitors' 219 when rain brought play to a stop.
The action wasn't able to get underway, which left Dubbo as victors under the Duckworth Lewis Stern (DLS) method.
All of Dubbo's top order batters managed to make solid contributions to the team's total.
Asher Azam (37), Fletcher Hyde (30) and Tom Barber (23) all got off to great starts, and the following duo of Tom (52) and Pat Nelson (49) truly turned the screws on the hosts with their fourth wicket partnership of 98 runs.
Their partnership, which ran over the course of 20 overs, was eventually broken up in successive Yousuf Qureshi overs.
Tait Borgstahl and Dave Sellers led the way for host's who will now have to hope Orange can defeat Dubbo next weekend.
Borgstahl took apart the Dubbo lower order to finish with 4-34 from his seven overs, finding all his wickets over the last two overs of his day.
Sellers nearly made it through to the end of the day as he opened the batting and made his way to 65, before being dismissed just several overs before the rain arrived.
Bathurst's chase got off to a horror start when Hamish Siegert (0) and Flynn Taylor (1) were quickly removed, but Sellers and Hugh Parsons (28) kept things on track for the hosts.
That pressure soon took its toll as Parsons' and Ricky Webb's (15) dismissals forced Bathurst to take more risks.
Whether Bathurst could have pulled off a victory with their remaining four wickets will forever be a mystery, as both rain and lightning forced to game to an early close.
"They bowled really well. It's probably some of the best bowling I've faced in a while," Sellers said after the game.
"We fought through that. I thought that when me, Hugh and Ricky were going along good that we might be a chance of getting it but what do you do?"
Bathurst's next game in the Western Zone Cup will be against Orange on December 18.
Sellers is already keen for that contest.
"This comp is a great idea and I think it's better than how they did it last year," he said.
