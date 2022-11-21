Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

How the Central West could look to the North Coast floods for help

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 22 2022 - 12:00pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The city of Lismore following its devastating floods at the start of 2022. Picture by Lismore City News.

AS THE Central West battles widespread floods, an ACM editor based in Lismore believes regions need to react differently to disasters moving forward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.