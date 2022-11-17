Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Taronga Zoo staff strike at Dubbo and Sydney could leave families locked out

Elizabeth Frias
Nadine Morton
By Elizabeth Frias, and Nadine Morton
Updated November 17 2022 - 12:51pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Staff have walked off the job at Taronga Zoo calling for a fix to ongoing payroll problems, but it could be families who end up paying the price.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Breaking news reporter (national)

Nadine Morton is the breaking news reporter for 140 Australian Community Media newspapers across the country. She writes about police, health, regional issues and general news reporting. Previously worked at the Western Advocate in Bathurst, and as regional breaking news reporter in the NSW Central West. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.