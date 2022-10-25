Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

St Johns Dubbo junior Isaah Yeo knows nothing is guaranteed in the Australian side

By Newsroom
Updated October 25 2022 - 3:04am, first published 1:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Johns junior Isaah Yeo is a chance of being Australian captain should something happen to James Tedesco. Picture by Michael Steele/Getty Images

St Johns junior Isaah Yeo made has only just made his Australian debut but he knows he could do a job as captain should the opportunity present itself.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.