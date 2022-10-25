St Johns junior Isaah Yeo made has only just made his Australian debut but he knows he could do a job as captain should the opportunity present itself.
Yeo made his debut for the Kangaroos over the weekend in Australia's 84-0 win over Scotland and even managed to score a try.
With coach Mal Meninga yet to name a side for the squad's third match of the Rugby League World Cup, Yeo and fellow vice-captain Cameron Murray have been touted as potential captains should current skipper James Tedesco be rested.
Speaking to the media this week, Yeo said if something should happen to Tedesco, he has no idea how they would decide on who steps up.
"Maybe 'scissors, paper, rock' or a coin toss, I'm not really sure how we'd do it," he said.
"I didn't do real well with the coin toss at Penrith, I won maybe four. Nathan [Cleary] was the one taking over. I'm not real good with heads and tails.
"Cam Murray is a lock as well and we are all fighting for a spot in the 17 so nothing is guaranteed but it would be a very proud moment for me and my family if the captaincy happens."
Battling with Murray for the starting lock spot, Yeo was brilliant in his debut and should feature in Meninga's starting 13 come finals, with his fellow vice-captain likely to play second-row.
When asked about his international debut, Yeo admitted it was a dream come true.
"It was everything I could have hoped for. You only get one debut for your country and when you're involved in a scoreline like that, it's pretty cool," Yeo said.
"Even the fact I was debuting with two other Penrith boys [Liam Martin and Nathan Cleary], debuting with another fella from Dubbo [Matt Burton], everything just worked out and it was such a magic night. I'm sure I'll be able to look back on it very fondly.
"It helped having a few of the Penrith boys there and I've played with a lot of the players as well so that helped with nerves.
"I'm happy the debut is out of the way. You get a lot of people messaging you before the game, that creeps into your nerves and you want to make sure you do well for them.
"I hadn't played for a few weeks so probably more worried my fitness than the actual debut itself."
Australia will have one final pool match against Italy early on Sunday morning (AEDT) before the finals of the World Cup begin.
