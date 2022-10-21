Black rhinos are found across 15 African countries. Since 1996, dedicated anti-poaching efforts and translocations to safer areas have resulted in a gradual recovery for the species, with current estimates suggesting there are about 6195 individuals in the wild. According to the International Rhino Foundation, poaching remains the greatest threat to African rhinos. The illegal trading of rhino horn continues to drive poaching, with an estimated 1000 rhino horns traded each year.

