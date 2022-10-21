Dubbo's Taronga Western Plains Zoo is again celebrating its successful role in conservation after it was announced black rhino Kufara is pregnant.
With only roughly 6000 of the critically endangered black rhinos in the world, the news 12-year-old Kufara is currently 10 months pregnant has created a huge amount of excitement.
"The gestation period for rhino is between 15-and 16-months, so we anticipate that Kufara will give birth in March or April," unit supervisor Jennifer Conanghan said.
"Every calf born is vitally important for this critically endangered species, which saw its wild population reduced by 96 per cent at the end of the 20th century, from around 65,000 to only 2,300 individuals, due to poaching.
"Our black rhino breeding facility is spread across 8.8 acres, and we have an incredible team of keepers, veterinary staff and reproductive scientists dedicated to the health and breeding activities of our black rhinos."
Kufara's calf will be the 16th black rhino born at Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
Black rhinos are found across 15 African countries. Since 1996, dedicated anti-poaching efforts and translocations to safer areas have resulted in a gradual recovery for the species, with current estimates suggesting there are about 6195 individuals in the wild. According to the International Rhino Foundation, poaching remains the greatest threat to African rhinos. The illegal trading of rhino horn continues to drive poaching, with an estimated 1000 rhino horns traded each year.
"Taronga has supported rhino conservation for many years, and we are involved in successful breeding programs for the black rhino, white rhino and greater one-horned rhino," Taronga Western Plains Zoo director, Steve Hinks, said.
"With the help of our generous donors, we also contribute to the conservation of one of the most endangered species on earth, the Sumatran Rhino, by supporting anti-poaching and protecting units that safeguard the remaining population of rhinos in Way Kambas National Park."
Taronga Western Plains Zoo's senior veterinarian, Dr Benn Bryant, and Taronga's conservation science manager, Dr Justine O'Brien, both provided technical expertise to support the successful conception and birth of a Sumatran rhino calf earlier this year. This is a huge feat considering there are less than 80 individuals remaining in the world and exemplifies the prestigious expertise we have at Taronga."
As exciting as the current moment is, Mr Hinks added there was "still so much work to be done to conserve these incredible animals" as the International Rhino Foundation estimates that the total global rhino population is in decline, with less than 27,000 individuals left.
