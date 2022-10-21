Daily Liberal
Taronga Western Plains Zoo announces black rhino Kufara is pregnant

By Newsroom
Updated October 21 2022 - 1:03am, first published 1:00am
Twelve-year-old black rhino Kufara is due to give birth around March or April of next year. Picture supplied

Dubbo's Taronga Western Plains Zoo is again celebrating its successful role in conservation after it was announced black rhino Kufara is pregnant.

Local News

