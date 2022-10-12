Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Natasha Beth Darcy jailed for perverting the course of justice by writing bribes in letters to get off in her murder trial for killing Mathew Dunbar

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated October 12 2022 - 9:54pm, first published 9:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natasha Beth Darcy was jailed for killing her partner Mathew Dunbar in 2017 and will now serve further time for offering a woman cash for lies in the lead-up to her murder trial. Picture supplied

THE Walcha widow already serving 40 years for murdering her de-facto partner has been jailed for three more years for trying to get a woman to lie for her in her trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.