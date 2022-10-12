Gerard Yeo was one of 88 Australians remembered during a moving service in Sydney to mark 20 years since the Bali Bombings.
Speaking at the service, which remembered six Coogee Dolphins players who died during the attacks, Paul Yeo fondly remembered his bother, who he said would have been so proud of his family, nieces and nephews if he could see them today.
Fondly known as Pancakes among the Coogee Dolphins League Club, a name he took with him from Dubbo, Gerard was in Bali with other members of the club to celebrate the end of season.
Paul should have been there as well but, with a baby on the way, he stayed with his wife in Australia.
Standing in the rain at Dolphin Point, named in honour of the six mates killed in the attacks, Paul remembered his brother and his teammates.
"I spoke to you years ago in 2006 and recalled how brave the parents of the lost children had been, nothing changes, and there's nothing like it. I still don't know how they do it, to be fair."
He recognised Dolphin Point as a special location.
"This place plays an active role in keeping many of us in good spirits year round. It's here forever to ensure those are never forgotten."
The fact they don't forget, helps no-end.- Paul Yeo
Paul flew to Bali with two of his sisters the day after the bombings, saying one of the hardest things he had to do was calling to tell his father about Gerard.
"I recalled telling dad to brace himself for the worst. Silence followed, he was broken."
"How could it be the son he and mum had poured so much energy into bringing him through a difficult adolescent, all the love and care they gave, was gone."
Paul said before the trip he had been shocked to be told his brother would be going, saying he couldn't remember how many times he tried to talk him out of it.
"I genuinely thought he wasn't ready. His habit of wandering off after a few drinks was a concern. But he was locked in."
Twenty years after his death Gerard is remembered around the Dubbo community, through numerous scholarships and memorial events.
His legacy is survived through the Dubbo Junior League Development Scholarship, the Boxing Day trots annual memorial race and awards through Dubbo CYMS, St John's Rugby League Club, St Mary's Primary School and St Johns College.
"The fact they don't forget, helps no-end," Paul said.
