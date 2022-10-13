Two of the seven members of the new Dubbo Regional Council Youth have spoken out about a widening communications gap and influential community leaders who can affect changes for their future.
Brooke Williams, 24, and Jackson Bayliss, 21, said they have had two meetings with councillors, cabinet ministers, representatives of government agencies and non-government community organisations since joining the council.
Over the next 10 months, the group, whose ages range from 12 to 24, have a string of priority issues for the youths in the city.
And they want to see changes happening.
They said the adults in the community, especially politicians, must listen up, because they are passionate about the town, but they feel uncertain about what the future holds.
"They should be communicating with us and hearing what we want in the community; we are the experts of our generation on what is happening," Miss Williams said.
"Getting an understanding of what they can do to help in things like social media and technology is a big part of our generation, a lot more so than what was their generation."
Miss Williams, a sexual assault counsellor at Dubbo Hospital as well as manager of the Orana Support Service for families affected by domestic violence, also serves as a youth representative for the Orana region in the NSW Government's Regional Youth Taskforce.
There are 18 taskforce members from a cluster of nine regions, with Miss Williams and Gianrico Wynn from the Central West region, providing their feedback and advice to the minister for regional youth, Ben Franklin, on priority issues for young people in their respective regions.
Among the priority issues Miss Williams raised to the state and council roundtables include homelessness, drug and alcohol prevention and stopping youngsters from getting caught in petty crimes such as graffiti and stealing.
Around his job as a case manager for youth and family at Connecting Community Services, Mr Bayliss said his goal is to keep working with the council to encourage his fellow youngsters to share their stories, as well as dreams and aspirations.
"Sitting down and talking about problems around other people could be difficult for some, but I want to change that perspective. We want to be going out and about, and engaging with the community.
"My biggest disappointment is how social media portrays young kids. Younger fellas see videos of older kids who become hoodlums disrespecting people and they think that's cool.
"Obviously, it seems there are no clear guidelines on social media so everything is out for them to see such as [video of kids] stealing.
"Crime rate has gone up because of all stuff they've seen and they think it's cool, it's something they want to do."
The council's youth development officer Charmaine Mara was among those who encouraged Mr Bayliss to join the council.
"I was very humbled to be asked to join and I joined because I myself as an individual that youths can look up to, that I was a change in being myself and help them into the right path.
"Just to change their mindset would be my biggest goal, and go 'oh, that's the wrong thing I shouldn't do that', is the way to for our generation."
Having experienced a string of disappointments in their young lives, both revealed now is the best time for community leaders to be aware that services for young people aren't enough.
"I think they lack awareness and funding for local services and facilities such as there are no public showers available for people experiencing homelessness.
"I'm a social justice advocate for early intervention issues and spreading awareness for what is available to help youths for whatever support they need is important.
"We are the next leaders of this community and by having that voice in council and community is building the gap."
Asked what they would do if they were the town mayor, their responses aren't surprising.
"I would be on the ground speaking to the community asking for feedback and seeking advice on what we could do better to help the community connect and grow with the changes in this generation," Miss Williams said.
"If I were mayor, I would be out seeing firsthand what issues the community is faced with and do everything I can to fix the issues," Mr Bayliss said.
"To be good listeners just as much as talkers."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
