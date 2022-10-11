Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Trundle's iconic ABBA festival rejected by insurers as 'high-risk' event due to severe flooding

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:18am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo's ABBA fan, Karen Delaney, is ready to go to Trundle for 2022 ABBA Festival but it's canceled due to flooding risks. Picture by Belinda Soole

Dubbo's ABBA fans had only the finishing touches to put on their copycat garments in preparation for this weekend's iconic ABBA festival at Trundle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.