Dubbo's ABBA fans had only the finishing touches to put on their copycat garments in preparation for this weekend's iconic ABBA festival at Trundle.
And then it's cancelled due to risky wet weather.
The outfit, glasses, wig, and big eyelashes fitted perfectly until Karen Delaney, along with her friends, were notified of the cancellation.
The Parkes Shire Council said the much-awaited festival will run again next year following a State Emergency Service warning over widespread rains this week.
Parkes mayor Ken Keith said it was "not an easy decision to make," but after severe flooding in the Trundle and Tullamore districts since September, the council's insurance provider rejected their application for insurance coverage.
Thousands were expected to descend on Trundle and alternative sites to the festival venue at Berryman Oval were considered such as Cooke Park in Parkes but "significant risks" weighed more than relocating the venue.
Clr Keith said following the insurance provider's rejection of their application, the council has not been able to find alternative insurance coverage because their event has been considered a "high-risk" event.
Clr Keith said they tried to hold off the decision to cancel until the weather has improved but the forecast is severe wet weather over the coming days they won't take any risk.
Instead of holding a festival, Clr Keith said the SES and Resilience NSW has advised them to "prepare for a prolonged wet spell" thus they have refunded those who paid for their tickets ahead.
"We are extremely disappointed as I am sure the organisers must also be," Ms Delaney said. "It was the highlight of my social calendar for the rest of the year."
"My friend bought a tent and I was borrowing one. We had planned and coordinated our camping site to be close to our friends' sites.
"Plus more friends were going by car and bus. It was supposedly going to be a fantastic day for our group."
Ms Delaney has been Dulux's colour consultant in the Dubbo-Orana region for over 20 years and has been an ABBA admirer since she was 16.
"The festival brings back great memories. I spent an entire year in the back seat of our car whenever we traveled anywhere listening to ABBA tunes on my Walkman.
"Waterloo is one of my all-time favourites. It's great to dance to."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
